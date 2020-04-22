Covid-19: Machakos County bans alcohol distribution

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Machakos County has banned the distribution of alcoholic beverages effective Wednesday April 22 until end of May after bars in the devolved unit kept flouting curfew rules meant to stop spread of coronavirus.

“The bars are operating at night by locking in customers despite the Covid-19 pandemic...This order will be reviewed depending on the compliance by bar owners and Wananchi to current laws and regulations. Vehicles found ferrying alcohol supplies will be impounded if found to be contravening this order,” said Governor Alfred Mutua.

He noted that police officers have been risking their lives trying to protect residents during curfew hours but that clubs are notorious for making their jobs harder.

The Machakos Covid-19 Emergency Committee comprising County and National Government officials and elected legislators made the decision.

At the same time, no transit trucks or lorries will be allowed to stop in Machakos County.

“They can only stop to refuel and must do it within 30 minutes. This is to reduce chances of infection to our people due to contravening of the curfew by drivers. This order takes effect from 5 am, Wednesday April 22, 2020,” he added.

Advertisement

He said that they should pass express from Uganda to Mombasa without stopping.