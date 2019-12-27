Machakos DCIO celebrates Christmas with vulnerable children

During her address at the event, Ms Kanyi said she developed a passion for taking care of vulnerable children after working in the police service for over 30 years.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department in Machakos shared Christmas cheer with children at a rescue centre in Maweli, Mwala.

Led by Machakos DCIO Rhoda Kanyi, the officers donated food stuffs worth Sh50,000 to Mwiso Rescue Centre.

Ms Kanyi noted that the home offers special care to vulnerable children who have been abandoned or sexually abused. defiled and abandoned.

The home has 22 children.

During her address at the event, Ms Kanyi said she developed a passion for taking care of vulnerable children after working in the police service for over 30 years.

At the same time the DCIO warned sex pests against preying on minors.

She also urged parents to accept their children who get pregnant when they are still teenagers.

"There is life after pregnancy and children can continue with education as their defilers face the law," she said.