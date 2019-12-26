alexa Two decomposing bodies found in Machakos house - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Machakos

Two decomposing bodies found in Machakos house

Thursday December 26 2019

Machakos murder

Police said initial investigation show the man strangled the woman before he hanged himself. FILE PHOTO 

Advertisement
GASTONE VALUSI
By GASTONE VALUSI
More by this Author

Police in Matungulu are investigating the deaths of a young couple, whose decomposing bodies were found in a room of their rented house in Nguluni Trading Centre .

Matungulu police boss Joel Kirui said the decomposing bodies of Stephen Mumo, 24 , and Miriam Anna,18, were found at 9 am on Wednesday by a neighbour.

The police boss said the neighbour became suspicious of a foul smell which was coming from the couple's house.

Mr Kirui said a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, whose  body was found lying on a bed with some injuries may have been strangled by her man before he hanged himself from using a mosquito net.

He said the two moved into the house recently.

The bodies were moved to Kangundo Level Four Hospital mortuary.

Also Read

Advertisement