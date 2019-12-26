By GASTONE VALUSI

Police in Matungulu are investigating the deaths of a young couple, whose decomposing bodies were found in a room of their rented house in Nguluni Trading Centre .

Matungulu police boss Joel Kirui said the decomposing bodies of Stephen Mumo, 24 , and Miriam Anna,18, were found at 9 am on Wednesday by a neighbour.

The police boss said the neighbour became suspicious of a foul smell which was coming from the couple's house.

Mr Kirui said a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, whose body was found lying on a bed with some injuries may have been strangled by her man before he hanged himself from using a mosquito net.

He said the two moved into the house recently.

The bodies were moved to Kangundo Level Four Hospital mortuary.