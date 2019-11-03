By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

By SARAH NANJALA

More by this Author

County governments have been challenged to partner with organisations providing shelter to homeless and neglected children in the country.

According to Charles Mulli, the founder of Mully Children’s Family (MCF), partnerships with county governments can help provide better care for such children.

He said this while addressing a group of vulnerable girls during their graduation from the technical college.

“There are many children who are not able to access proper education because they have been neglected by their families. This has resulted to some children, more so girls, being abused by their guardians. Some are forced to work to pay for their way through school or support the family while others are forced into early marriages,” he said.

STREET FAMILIES

Often, these neglected children are left to fend for themselves and as a result the number of street children, especially in large cities such as Nairobi has been increasing steadily.

Advertisement

But institutions such as MCF are taking in vulnerable children such as child mothers and victims of abuse and in turn, offering them shelter, counselling and technical training skills.

Last week, more than 95 girls who were rescued from the streets and negligent by their families graduated after undergoing technical vocational training at MCF Yatta in Machakos County.

The girls, who are aged between 16 and 23, graduated with skills in hairdressing, knitting and hospitality after attending classes for a period of six months.

IMPROVE LIVES

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, MCF co-founder Esther Mulli urged the girls to use the skills they have acquired to improve their lives.

“Once you begin your lives from here, you must be able to know how to take care of yourself and how to relate with people, including your families,” she said.

Since its establishment more than 30 years ago, MCF has taken in over 13,000 vulnerable girls and child mothers, giving them a place to call home as well as equipping them with skills that they can use in life.

It has since grown to be among the largest children's rescue, rehabilitation and development organisations in Africa.