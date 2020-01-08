alexa Looming health crisis as pupils share one toilet - Daily Nation
Looming health crisis as pupils share one toilet

Wednesday January 8 2020

Kikunuani Primary School

How the latrines at Kikunuani Primary School in Kathian, Machakos County look like after they collapsed in November last year. PHOTO | LILLIAN MUTAVI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • The school Board of Management revealed that an application for emergency funding from CDF, the county government and the sponsoring church Salvation Army have not bore fruit.

LILLIAN MUTAVI
By LILLIAN MUTAVI
More than 300 pupils of Kikunuani Primary in Kathiani, Machakos are staring at a health crisis following the institution’s failure to repair toilets that caved in last year.

The students are now sharing one toilet that is on the verge of filling up. Parents have accused Kathiani MP Robert Mbui of neglecting the school.

The school Board of Management revealed that an application for emergency funding from CDF, the county government and the sponsoring church Salvation Army have not bore fruit.

Led by Peter Mwangangi, the parents urged the State and well-wishers to come to their rescue.

“The situation is getting worse. Classes have developed cracks on walls and floors,” he said.