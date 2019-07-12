By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Machakos Level 5 Hospital on Friday conducted its first ever brain surgery on 58-year-old Henry Mutinda, who had a brain tumour.

Mr Mutinda underwent outpatient care at the same hospital on June 6 as his had been a history of frontal swelling and weakness of the right side of the body.

He was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for a review by neurosurgeons. An MRI scan conducted there found a frontal parietal gloiblastoma multiforme.

Mr Mutinda returned to Machakos and was readmitted at the level five hospital, ahead of the operation.

FULL RECOVERY

The delicate surgery took three hours and was free of charge.

Surgeon Sam Njiru and the hospital's superintendent Dr Alvin Wachira were optimistic about the patient's full recovery.

Dr Njiru, who addressed the press after the complex process, said the hospital is sufficiently equipped to deal with such cases.

"This is a milestone for Machakos Level 5 and a testimony that the Universal Health Coverage programme is a practical solution [to healthcare challenges]" he said.

The team that performed the surgery included neurosurgeon Sam Njiru, assistant surgeon Doreen Mirowba, anaesthesiologist Wairimu Mwaura, circulating nurse Caroline Mutisya and scrub nurse Grace Mwende.

Others were recovery nurse Christine Kyongo, cleaners Judy Mueni and Musembi Mulinge and theatre manager Halima Adan.

'MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH'

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua lauded the doctors, describing their success in the delicate operation as "a major breakthrough" in the history of the county's healthcare system.

"This is a step in the right direction for our people. Available and quality healthcare is not only for the rich but also for all in Machakos," he said.

The governor said that in two months, Machakos will open the first cancer centre set up by a county government.

He added that 15 new community hospitals will operation from next week.