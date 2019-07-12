By STEPHEN MUTHINI

Machakos Traffic Police Boss Abdinasir Harun is recuperating at a Nairobi hospital after an attack by a gang that also made away with his gun.

Mr Harun was admitted to the Nairobi South Hospital on Thursday for specialised treatment after he was initially treated at the Machakos Level Five hospital.

According to Machakos County Police Commander Farah Maalim, Mr Harun was attacked by a gang of five men dressed in jungle fatigues as he took super at a hotel in Katheka-Kai on the outskirts of Machakos town.

"He was attacked by people suspected to be robbers. They also took his gun but we will get them,” said Mr Maalim.

POLICE UNIFORM

Mr Maalim said the police boss at first thought the assailants were officers since they were dressed in what looked like police uniform.

He said the gang did not have guns as they did not shoot in the air to scare away people.

The gang also stole items from a nearby shop, Mr Maalim said.

The traffic police boss had gone to the hotel after attending to victims of an accident that had happened earlier.

He was alone and was not in uniform at the time of the attack, said Mr Maalim.