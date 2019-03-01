Machakos woman stabs husband to death after brawl
Friday March 1 2019
Police are holding a 35-year-old woman in connection with the death of her husband. Ms Agnes Kalukeye and her husband Antony Mutinda are said to have had a domestic quarrel in Koma village, Matungulu, Machakos County on Wednesday.
Area police boss Samuel Mukuusi on Friday said they had arrested Ms Kalukeye for allegedly killing her 45-year-old husband using a kitchen knife during a fight.
Mr Mukuusi said the couple's neighbours told the police that Ms Kalukeye stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife during the 5am brawl.
“(Ms) Kalukeye allegedly picked a knife and stabbed her husband on the chest. The man collapsed and was taken to Kangundo Level Four Hospital where he died as he received treatment,” said the officer.
He said that the suspect, who is helping the police with investigations, will be taken to court to face murder charges.