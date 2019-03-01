By GASTONE VALUSI

Police are holding a 35-year-old woman in connection with the death of her husband. Ms Agnes Kalukeye and her husband Antony Mutinda are said to have had a domestic quarrel in Koma village, Matungulu, Machakos County on Wednesday.

Area police boss Samuel Mukuusi on Friday said they had arrested Ms Kalukeye for allegedly killing her 45-year-old husband using a kitchen knife during a fight.

Mr Mukuusi said the couple's neighbours told the police that Ms Kalukeye stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife during the 5am brawl.

“(Ms) Kalukeye allegedly picked a knife and stabbed her husband on the chest. The man collapsed and was taken to Kangundo Level Four Hospital where he died as he received treatment,” said the officer.