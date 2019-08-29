By NDUNG’U GACHANE

A disagreement has arisen between Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Senator Boniface Kabaka over the management of county resources and the Muli Farm squatters.

The governor castigated the senator and accused him of hatching a plot to have the Muli Farm squatters evicted so that other people could benefit from the same land.

The county boss, who spoke on Tuesday at Muli Farm when 300 squatters received tittle deeds from the Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC) claimed to have protected the poor by standing with them so that they would not be evicted.

“I thought Senator Kabaka would come to explain why he wanted squatters to be evicted so that other people can invade the land. I objected to the proposal since we must protect the poor in our society and I will not sit and watch as the poor are oppressed,” the governor said.

The governor then left for “other engagements”.

After about ten minutes, Senator Kabaka arrived at the event and rubbished the governor’s remarks, saying the county boss was only afraid of “his corrupt dealings” in the county. He vowed to see to it that Dr Mutua is arrested and charged with corruption.

“It is in public domain that I have fought for the squatters on this land and officials of the AFC invited me to attend this function due to my efforts. The governor is only dragging me in this matter because I have been persistent in questioning his accountability. He has squandered Sh19 billion and I promise him that he will go the Waititu way,” the senator said, while displaying an invitation letter from the AFC to attend the function.

The senator claimed that the governor has not been able to respond to audit queries since 2013 and promised him a bruising battle during his reign and after his term expires.

“Let the governor prepare to go to Kamiti Maximum Prison either before 2022 or after 2022. I will be the next governor of Machakos County and I will ensure he pays for what he has misused,” the seemingly irritated senator said.