By NDUNG’U GACHANE

More by this Author

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has claimed he is the favourite presidential aspirant from Ukambani region and has accused Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of using the Akamba tribal tag to enrich himself.

The governor said he is the best suited leader from Ukambani region to contest in the presidential race as he has mass following in and outside his home turf.

Speaking Tuesday at Muli Farm when he presided over a ceremony to issue tittle deeds to the squatters organised by the Agricultural Finance Corporation, the governor said former and the current president have been laying the foundation and that the country needs a generational change and new blood in its leadership.

BEST SUITED

“The Presidents including the founding father of the Nation Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, his vice president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, have done a lot for this country in the fight for multi-party democracy, infrastructural development and the handshake, but we need generational change in the leadership of this country and I’m the best suited,” Mr Mutua said.

He added that he has the huge following away from Ukambani region and told members of his community to support a leader “like him” who can attract following from other communities.

“You should support a leader who has the following from other communities but not a leader who uses the tribal tag for his selfish gains of enriching himself. I have following in Nyeri, Kakamega, Kisii, Mombasa and other regions,’ Dr Mutua said.

FIRM LEADER

The Machakos governor said the Akamba community needs a trustworthy leader with a firm stand – claiming to possess these qualities – and not a person who keeps changing his political goal posts.

“Resist a leader who does not have a stand and a leader who cannot be trusted by the community. Do not fall prey to thieves who steal public resources and drug barons who come in the name of waheshimiwa. I’m ready to propel the country into greater heights,” Mr Mutua said.

Dr Mutua’s sentiments seemed directed at Mr Musyoka as he positions himself to inherit his region’s kingship from the Wiper party leader.

The governor vied for governorship in 2013 on a Wiper ticket before he formed his Maendeleo Chap Chap party which he used to seek re-election in 2017.

CORRUPTION WAR

Dr Mutua hailed President Kenyatta for his fight against corruption and blamed government officials for the rampant theft of public resources saying they have been letting the President down.

He proposed that, to prevent proceeds of oil from Kenya from getting into peoples’ pockets, a special fund should be created where the money will be channelled for the sake of infrastructural development only.