Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has accused National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale of frustrating the ongoing mediation on the division of revenue.

Dr Mutua Wednesday said Mr Duale should recuse himself as he has taken a hard-line position and publicly declared his stance.

"We respect Mr Duale but feel that as the majority leader, the negotiations are not at his stage yet. His presence is not helping but perpetuating differences as Kenyans suffer and die," he said at his office.

The governor asked National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to find a replacement for Mr Duale so that the majority leader can concentrate on important national and parliamentary business.

"It’s important that a solution is found soon for the sake of the country and also to enable President Kenyatta’s agenda to succeed," he said.

But Mr Duale in a tweet dismissed Dr Mutua as a publicity-seeking leader: @Mutua the face of ignorance and cheap publicity has once again perfected his art of yapping. We know he wants to score cheap political publicity in another arm of government.”

Dr Mutua noted that when counties are not funded as required by the Constitution, service delivery is crippled.

On the upcoming census, the Machakos governor assured residents of enough security.

Dr Mutua met top security officers in the county, saying they had enough re-sources to support the census.