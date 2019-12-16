alexa County boss says life in danger over his fight against graft - Daily Nation
County boss says life in danger over his fight against graft

Monday December 16 2019

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua arrives at Kilimani Police Station on December 16, 2019 where he recorded a statement about threats to his life. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  Dr Mutua says he was threatened on two different occasions over his comments on national issues.
  He has called for the beefing up of his security.
SARAH NANJALA
By SARAH NANJALA
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua claims his life is in danger following alleged threats from some top Jubilee leaders.

On Monday morning, Dr Mutua went to the Kilimani police station's DCI offices to record a statement over the matter.

Speaking to journalists after recording the statement, Dr Mutua claimed that the threats were from Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

Dr Mutua said he was threatened on two different occasions over his comments on national issues.

He said he recorded a statement at Kilimani police station under OB No. 50/16/12/2019.

Dr Mutua called for the beefing up of his security.

He said that his fight against corruption is what has led to the threats on his life.