By SARAH NANJALA

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua claims his life is in danger following alleged threats from some top Jubilee leaders.

On Monday morning, Dr Mutua went to the Kilimani police station's DCI offices to record a statement over the matter.

Speaking to journalists after recording the statement, Dr Mutua claimed that the threats were from Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

Dr Mutua said he was threatened on two different occasions over his comments on national issues.

He said he recorded a statement at Kilimani police station under OB No. 50/16/12/2019.

Dr Mutua called for the beefing up of his security.

