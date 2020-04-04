alexa Machakos policeman arrested on rape charge - Daily Nation
Machakos policeman arrested on rape charge

Saturday April 4 2020

rape

A rape victim. A policeman in Machakos is accused of raping a suspect. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The victim was rescued by another policeman who found her in the suspect’s house.
  • She was taken to Matuu Level Four Hospital where health workers confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.
LILLIAN MUTAVI
By LILLIAN MUTAVI
A police officer is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a suspect in Machakos.

Machakos County Commander Karanja Muiruri said the policeman raped a 45-year-old woman on Thursday evening in his house at a patrol base in Yatta.

The woman went to the station after she was summoned to Makutano ya Kikesa Patrol Base for interrogation by police. She had been accused of stealing a goat.

As she was waiting for her accuser, a policeman at the base allegedly pulled her into his house and raped her, a police report says.

The victim was rescued by another policeman who found her in the suspect’s house.

The woman was taken to Matuu Level Four Hospital where health workers confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

The policeman is detained at Yatta Police Station and will be charged in court on Monday, Mr Karanja said.