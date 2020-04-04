By LILLIAN MUTAVI

A police officer is facing rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a suspect in Machakos.

Machakos County Commander Karanja Muiruri said the policeman raped a 45-year-old woman on Thursday evening in his house at a patrol base in Yatta.

The woman went to the station after she was summoned to Makutano ya Kikesa Patrol Base for interrogation by police. She had been accused of stealing a goat.

As she was waiting for her accuser, a policeman at the base allegedly pulled her into his house and raped her, a police report says.

The victim was rescued by another policeman who found her in the suspect’s house.

The woman was taken to Matuu Level Four Hospital where health workers confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

