Police in Mlolongo, Machakos County Tuesday gunned down two armed robbers.

At around 11am, officers from Mlolongo Police Station who were out to arrest touts were tipped off of three young men who were harassing the public.

The three suspects boarded a boda boda and the police officers chased them using a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Two of the suspects later abandoned the boda boda and a shootout ensued with the police killing them on the spot.

They recovered a firearm and four rounds of ammunition.

One more suspect and a rider managed to escape.

Athi River Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Mukuusi said the suspects had attempted to escape on a motorbike after being spotted by police officers who gave a chase and caught up with them at Mlolongo Phase 3 where the two were shot dead.

"We are out to make sure that Mlolongo is safe and I am sure the officers are up to the task," Mr Mukuusi said.

He added that those who were gunned down were notorious criminals as they were identified by the public.

He added that none of them had identification documents.

He said that a manhunt for the third suspect who escaped had been launched.