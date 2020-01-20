By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed recent meetings on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Kisii and Kakamega as “mere drama” and called for an inclusive programme to collect views from Kenyans in every sub-county.

Dr Ruto said the politics being witnessed during the BBI forums cannot be captured in the report.

Speaking at St Christopher Catholic Church in Kyumvi, Machakos County on Sunday, the DP urged the BBI team to come up with sub-county programmes where Kenyans can give views on where the country is going.

DIVISIVE POLITICS

"I urge leaders who are chest thumbing, promoting divisive politics and the hullaballoo surrounding BBI to form a separate forum since calling Ruto names and his home in Sugoi will not be included in the report," Dr Ruto said.

He added that the ongoing rallies are being steered by leaders who are campaigning for him as his name is mentioned more times than the BBI agenda.

The deputy president said that the government is focused on unity and transformation that will be done through consulting all Kenyans to come up with a document that will be adopted.

'SMALL MINDS'

He called on Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and others “with small minds” to find their own platform instead of forcing their views on other people.

"The Kakamega meeting was more of theatrics, drama and insults where my name and Sugoi was mentioned many times. I understand people went to campaign for me. I have not asked anyone to campaign for me yet," the DP said.

He condemned the disruption of the parallel meeting that was to be held in Mumias, saying that Kenya is a democratic country where diverse opinions should be respected.

WASTE OF RESOURCES

He said deploying security officers to Mumias was a waste of resources.

"Our security officers should not be wasted on politics to disperse people who have different opinions," Dr Ruto said.

He said that Kenyans are smart and will not be hoodwinked to support a BBI report that they have not read and agreed on.

He said that the government is keen on ensuring development with funds set aside for roads, water and sewerage systems.

DP Ruto was accompanied by MPs Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Kimani Ichung'wah (Kikuyu), Fabian Kyule (Kangundo) and Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East).

The MPs also condemned the violence in Mumias and the politics surrounding the BBI.