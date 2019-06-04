By STEPHEN MUTHINI

More by this Author

St Stephens Girls Secondary School Principal John Musyoki Kyalo who was on Tuesday charged with assaulting two KTN journalists, has been

released on a Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount.

Appearing before Machakos Senior Principal Magistrate Evans Keago, the prosecution stated that on June 3, 2019 at Kyumbi area of Machakos County, jointly with others not before court, Mr Kyalo assaulted KTN journalist Boniface Magana by pelting him with stones, thereby causing him actual bodily harm.

DAMAGE OF PROPERTY

Mr Kyalo was also charged with malicious damage to property, charges he denied.

He was accused of wilfully and damaging Mr Magana's camera make PM W400 Sonny and tripod stand valued at Sh2.5 million and setting on fire motor vehicle registration KCJ 706X Isuzu double cabin, property of KTN valued at Sh3.2 million.

Related Stories Students attack KTN journalists

Mr Kyalo also pleaded not guilty to incitement to violence.

On Monday, two KTN journalists, Carolyne Bii and Magana were attacked and injured at the school as they covered a story about a Form Two student who had gone missing after being sent home for school fees.

Mr Stephen Kioko Nzeve, the institution's director, said the students were bitter about negative publicity.