St Stephens Girls Secondary School principal had allegedly declined to be interviewed on allegations of a missing student from the institution.

By JOEL ODIDI

Two KTN journalists were on Monday attacked and injured by St Stephens Girls Secondary School students as they pursued a story.

Ms Carol Bii, Mr Bonnie Kirera and their driver Boniface Magana were pelted with stones by the irate students who had been allegedly incited by their principal.

Their vehicle was burnt during the incident.

In a statement the Media Council of Kenya has condemned the attack. "While it is within the right of the school leadership to decline media interviews, it is against the las for anyone to incite and attack journalists who were in their line of duty," read the statement.

The council, however advised the journalists to report the matter to the nearest police station.

"We urge that the police to expedite investigations into the unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to book," said Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.

VIOLENCE

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua also condemned the incident. In a tweet, the governor said: "I condemn the acts of violence involving students and a media crew in Kyumvi. I have sent a team to the scene. I do not condone violence as an expression of anger or for any other reason."