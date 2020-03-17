By LILLIAN MUTAVI

A 54-year-old woman and her aide, both of who came into the country from Germany on March 3 and were suspected to have coronavirus (Covid-19), have tested negative.

This is after the Machakos County medical team carried out tests on them towards the end of their voluntary isolation.

The two have been staying at a hotel in Machakos town.

While addressing the media, Machakos County Health Executive Ancent Kituku said the woman had followed the government's directive by quarantining herself at the hotel along with her guide.

"We received a call from the DCIO when the public reported that a woman suspected to have Covid-19 was staying at a hotel in town ... they were summoned to the police station where the Machakos medical team has found them healthy," said Dr Kituku.

He said the response team found they did not have any fever or signs of cough or sneezing, with her temperature found to be 37.2 degrees and the guide's 36.8 degrees.

He said that both did not exhibit any signs of difficulties in breathing.

Dr Kituku said they had self-quarantined for 13 days, and a team will also monitor them tomorrow for the last day.