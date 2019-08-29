By STEPHEN MUTHINI

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been told to keep off issues surrounding the land belonging to the East African Portland Cement Company in Mavoko, Machakos County and let it revert back to locals.

Mr Atwoli was vilified for suggesting that his organisation should be consulted in the disposal of the land since the same affects workers.

Mr Atwoli said he is a trustee of the National Social Security Fund which has 28 percent shares in the cement company’s land.

He claimed that powerful people had colluded with cartels to take the land.

SUBDIVIDED

Various groups have already subdivided the land and built houses and business premises.

But speaking at a burial in Mukaa, Makueni County on Thursday, Mr Kalembe Ndile, one of the directors of Tanathi Water Services Board, who is also a former Kibwezi MP, said since the cement company has exhausted mining the land, it is time for the government to hand it over to locals who have remained squatters after the it was taken away during the colonial period.

"Atwoli should keep off the land in Athi River. We will not accept that the land goes to other parties other than the locals. The cement company did not buy the land and now that they have finished mining. President Kenyatta should ensure it reverts to the locals," said Mr Ndile.

SQUATTERS

He observed that squatters on Waitiki Farm at the Coast and others on Del Monte farm and Kenyatta University land had been facilitated to acquire the properties and wondered why the same cannot not be done for those in Athi River and Konza.

Hundreds of people have also laid claim to the land near the proposed Konza Technocity and have sued the International Livestock Research Institute which holds the lease for the land.

Speaking at the burial, Konza South Society Chairman Shadrack Muli said over 33,000 members have registered with the society in readiness to acquire the land.