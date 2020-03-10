By PIUS MAUNDU

A car which was carrying bhang burst into flames after colliding with a fuel tanker in Mtito Andei township, Makueni County, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The driver of the car sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed to Mtito Andei Health Centre.

According to Kibwezi Sub-County Police Commander Ben Changulo, the car was transporting bhang of unknown value towards Mombasa when it veered off its lane and rammed into the oncoming oil tanker on Monday night.

HIT ANOTHER TRUCK

The car also hit another truck after it was pushed back to its lane following the impact of the first collision.

"The driver of motor vehicle KCA 783R, James Ochieng Ombok, sustained fractures on both legs and cuts on the head and was rescued before the vehicle burst into flames and burned into a shell. He was rushed to Mtito Andei Health Centre for treatment," said Mr Changulo.

The three vehicles were towed to the Mtito Andei Police Station yard.