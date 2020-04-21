Covid-19: 24 sex workers arrested, to be quarantined

By PIUS MAUNDU

24 commercial sex workers are among 37 people arrested yesterday and who are set to be quarantined at two local secondary schools in Makueni County.

This is after security officials at Emali township arrested them, along with six of their clients, on Monday evening for violating State directives meant to combat spread of Covid-19.

"We arrested 14 prostitutes crammed in a tiny brothel at Kilungu Lodge. At Under 18 Lodge, we arrested 10 prostitutes and 6 male clients," Nzaui Sub-county Police Commander Josiah Dullo said after the operation.

The sting operation also netted two maids who were selling alcohol to their two clients at a closed bar contrary to government directives.

Three people who were found loitering in the township during the dusk-dawn curfew period were also arrested, Mr Dullo said.

All 37 were taken to Emali Police Station awaiting transfer to Mulala Girls High School and Matiliku Boys High School.

"We shall take them to court after the quarantine period," Mr Dullo said.

He said that the operation will intensify to ensure that everyone in the township follows government directives on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"Anyone found in lodgings will be arrested and taken for quarantine because he/she is risking the lives many other people," he said.

Although Makueni County has not registered a single coronavirus case, authorities are on high alert.

The county is said to be vulnerable to the disease because it is served by the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.