Activists from Greenpeace Africa and a group of farmers from Makueni County disrupted the World Food Day celebrations on Wednesday when they staged a demonstration calling for a ban on all harmful chemicals found in pesticides sold in the market.

Chanting 'protect our farmers not corporations', the demonstrators, caught the event organisers by surprise.

They disrupted the speech of the Agriculture Principal Secretary, Hamadi Boga who was the chief guest at the function held at Makueni Agriculture Training Centre, Kwa Kathoka.

They called on the government to act on companies known for marketing products containing ingredients which are harmful to the environment.

"The government needs to protect citizens from harmful chemicals used in agriculture. Our efforts to seek audience with the Ministry of Agriculture have been unsuccessful," said Mr Amos Wemanya, a campaigner at GreenPeace Africa.

Ms Claire Nasike added: “The government has been looking the other way as Kenyans are being exposed to food with harmful chemicals.”