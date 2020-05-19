By PIUS MAUNDU

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday led the country in mourning death of former Makueni MP Peter Kiilu.

Kiilu died while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Kiilu was a long-serving civil servant, who rose through the ranks to become a trusted provincial commissioner during former President Daniel arap Moi's regime.

He was also a firebrand politician who ran on a Wiper ticket which he dumped in 2017 and joined Jubilee Party

Kiilu contested for the Makueni parliamentary seat in 2007 and beat the current Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who was then the area MP.

Kiilu lost the seat to the current MP Daniel Maanzo in 2013.

In a statement, the President eulogised Kiilu as a friendly and seasoned public administrator who "served the nation with distinction."