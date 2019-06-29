  1. Home
Four family members killed in Makindu road accident

Saturday June 29 2019

Makindu accident

The wreckage of a vehicle that rammed an oncoming truck in Makindu on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway killing four members of a family on June 29, 2019. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

PIUS MAUNDU
By PIUS MAUNDU
Four members of a family died on Saturday evening after the vehicle they were travelling in hit an oncoming truck at Makindu on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

A man, his girlfriend, their four-month old daughter, and his sister-in-law were travelling from a popular entertainment spot on the outskirts of Makindu town. 

“The car was overtaking another vehicle when the accident occurred. None of the occupants of the car survived the accident," Makindu Traffic Commandant, James Rasungu, told Nation.

The two occupants of the Mombasa-bound truck escaped unhurt in the accident that caused heavy traffic jam on the busy highway. The bodies were taken to Makindu Hospital mortuary.

The accident occurred at the spot where a police Land Cruiser transporting remandees from Mtito Andei Police Station to Makindu Law Courts overturned and killed one on the spot on Friday.