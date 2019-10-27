By PIUS MAUNDU

Four people have died after the cars they were travelling in collided head on near Emali township on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

According to the police, one of the cars, which was driving towards Nairobi on Saturday night, was attempting to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the other one heading to the opposite direction.

"The driver of the car heading towards Mombasa and his male passenger died on the spot while the driver of the other car and his passenger succumbed to injuries while being treated at Kilome Nursing Home," said Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan.

The bodies were taken to Kilome Nursing Home mortuary and the wrecks of the two cars were towed to Sultan Hamud Police Station.