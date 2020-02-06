Priest escapes death in Makueni wife drama

By JOSEPH NDUNDA

More by this Author

A catholic priest escaped death narrowly after police arrived on time to rescue him from a Makueni County home where a man had threatened to shoot him after finding him alone with his wife.

Father Wesonga Maloba of Gatundu Parish was allegedly found with Susan Kivuva by her husband Thomas Kimeu Mulwa at around 4pm on Wednesday in Kiumoni Sub location, Kathonzweni Sub county.

Mr Mulwa, a businessman, returned home to find a strange car parked in his homestead. On enquiry, his domestic worker informed him that it belonged to a Catholic priest.

He then called his wife to open the house for him but she refused. Mr Mulwa had been knocking on the door without response.

The angry man, by now fearing the worst, fired four shots at Fr Maloba’s car and deflated all tyres while he was still holed up inside the house. His wife flatly refused to allow him access to the home.

Police reports indicate that officers from Kathonzweni visited the Mulwa home and disarmed him after the Kiumoni area assistant chief reported the matter to Kavumbu police post.

Advertisement

Mr Mulwa’s Ceska pistol was confiscated with two empty magazines and 13 bullets.

Makueni police commander Joseph Napeiyian said he had seen the reports but did not have details of the incident.