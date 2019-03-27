By PIUS MAUNDU

More by this Author

The bodies of six unidentified men have been found in Tsavo National Park by rangers on patrol.

According to a police report, two rangers from Tsavo West National Park who were on mobile patrol on Tuesday encountered a foul smell and upon checking, they found the decomposing bodies of six men, a kilometre from the main Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The park spans across Makueni and Taita Taveta counties.

The bodies were naked and had no identification on them.

Police officers from Mtito Andei Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations later visited the scene.

MURDERED ELSEWHERE

According to the police, the six men were likely to have been murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the park.

A police source who visited the scene told Nation in confidence that the bodies are of young men of Somali origin.

This was corroborated by a hospital official.

Police from Mtito Andei moved the bodies to Makindu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination and identification.

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim called on anyone with relatives to report to the mortuary.