Grief has engulfed Mba Secondary School in Makueni County after the school principal died after allegedly taking poison.

According to Makueni County Police Commander Joseph ole Napeiyan, the teacher, Mr Peter Muyanga, was taken to hospital on Saturday night after drinking the insecticide meant for killing ticks at his residence in the school compound.

But he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Makueni County Referral Hospital.

DOMESTIC SQUABBLES

Although he did not leave behind a suicide note, sources close to the teacher pointed at distress related to domestic squabbles.

"He had attempted to take his life previously," a colleague who did not wish to be identified told the Nation.

The chairman of the school's board of management, Mr Jamaries Mutisya, appealed for calm during the period of mourning.