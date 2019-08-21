Mombasa travellers to take census on road

By PIUS MAUNDU

Travellers and motorists will not be allowed to proceed with their journeys on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway until they are counted in the population census slated for Saturday, Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim has said.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the police will mount roadblocks in Mtito Andei, Emali and Salama townships during the census period to ensure that those travelling are counted.

“Motorists will be flagged down at the three roadblocks to see if they have been counted.

“Those who will not have taken part in the exercise will be required to fill the forms before they are allowed to proceed with the journeys,” said Mr Mohammed on Wednesday.

He was addressing journalists in Wote Town on the county’s state of preparedness for the census exercise.

Meanwhile, the administrator and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana have directed that all bars and premises licensed for selling alcoholic beverages to remain for 24 hours starting from 6pm on August 24 to ensure that as many people as possible are counted.

Mr Maalim said the police would crack down on premises defying the directive.