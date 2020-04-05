By PIUS MAUNDU

Two people have died on the spot after two trucks collided near Salama township along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The victims were passengers in the truck that was heading to Mombasa.

The driver of the Mombasa-bound truck sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Machakos Sub-County Referral Hospital.

The driver of the other lorry suffered slight injuries.

The accident caused a heavy traffic jam on both sides of the busy highway.

OVERTAKING

Eye witnesses told the Nation that the Nairobi-bound truck was overtaking another vehicle when the collision happened.

Mr Joshua Muli, a resident was among the first people to arrive at the scene.

"We were drawn by a loud bang followed by a cloud of dust. The truck heading towards Mombasa ferrying sacks of coffee husks rammed into the one ferrying clinker that was heading towards Nairobi," Mr Muli said.

The account was corroborated by junior police officers who were manning traffic at the scene.

Local rescuers took hours to save the driver who had been trapped in the mangled cabin of one of the lorries and recover the bodies of his two female passengers as police officers supervised them.