20 hospitalised after Mandera road crash

At least 20 people were admitted at Mandera County Referral Hospital with injuries after the Nairobi-bound bus they were travelling in overturned at Hareri on the Mandera Rhamu road on Tuesday.

Most of the victims, who sustained fractures were scheduled to undergo operations at the facility’s theatre.

Mandera County Secretary Abdinur Maalim Hussein said: “Our medical team responded to the emergency and most of the victims are in stable condition.”

At least two victims had their arms amputated. Mr Hussein blamed the bus driver for the accident that left 11 males and nine female passengers hospitalised.

“We are calling on police and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to vet bus drivers operating on this route,” he said.

Ms Jackline Wanjiru, a survivor, said the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.

“The speeding bus overturned two hours after leaving Mandera Town a few minutes past 8am,” Ms Wanjiru said.

The bus christened Moyale Liner was competing four other buses that left Mandera on Tuesday morning.

Mr Alex Nderitu said the 52-seater bus was overloaded.

Mr Mohamed Bardad, Chairman Mandera Bus Owners Association said his office was yet to be informed of cause of accident.

“I am yet to be briefed on the cause of the accident,” said Mr Bardad by phone.

A source at the Moyale Liner Bus office said the management was to blame for the accident since it allowed the vehicle back on the road without service.

“The bus arrived yesterday (Monday) evening and was back on the road to Nairobi (Tuesday) without being serviced,” our source said.

Normally, a bus will stay in Mandera for at least a day to be serviced before embarking on another trip to Nairobi.

A total of five buses left the town to Nairobi with majority of passengers being students and teachers proceeding on August holidays.