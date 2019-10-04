By MANASE OTSIALO

At least 13 Administration Police officers (AP) who raided Mandera Police Station and rescued their colleague will now be arrested and prosecuted.

Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate James Masiga issued arrest warrants against the policemen as sought by the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions on Thursday.

While making the application State Counsel Allen Mulama told the court that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in liaison with the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of AP had successfully identified the officers who raided the station.

ARRESTED

If arrested, each officer will face two counts including rescuing a prisoner from lawful custody and conspiracy to defeat justice by interfering with witnesses.

On December 13, 2018, the group stormed Mandera Police Station in full combat gear and freed Corporal Richard Githaka Karanja.

Mr Karanja had been arrested in connection with a robbery at a petrol station that left a guard dead and at least Sh700,000 stolen.

Mr Karanja was later rearrested and is facing robbery with violence charge in a Mandera court. All the officers were then attached to the Rapid Deployment Unit in Mandera’s Kapendo Camp.

TROOP DISBANDED

Immediately after the incident, the troop was disbanded and all officers deployed in different Administration Police camps across the country.

The court ordered the Commandant RDU-Embakasi to effect the warrants. The matter will be mentioned on October 22.

Mr Mulama informed the court that an inquiry file was opened by the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) in Mandera to identify officers who participated in the illegality.

The officers are Abdi Abass, Edward Mburu, Albert Odiek, Lamech Nyambero, Kelvin Kivilu, Emmanuel Tomia and Morris Githinji.

ARRAIGNED

Others are Stanley Kamau, Daniel Lenku, Ezekiel Sang, Ekalu Sylvester, Paul Tamboi and Peter Nginya.

“The file was forwarded to the DPP who further directed that all the officers be arraigned,” said Mr Mulama.

The RDU officers arrived at Mandera Police Station at about 8.30pm, fired in the air and demanded the key for the male cell.