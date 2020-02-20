alexa Al-Shabaab militant surrenders in Mandera - Daily Nation
Al-Shabaab militant surrenders in Mandera

Thursday February 20 2020

Salat Hajir Jimale, Al-Shabaab surrenders, Elwak Police Station

Salat Hajir Jimale, a suspected Al-Shabaab fighter at Elwak Police Station in Mandera on February 20, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Preliminary reports indicate the suspect is from Ashabito area of Rhamu in Mandera North

  • The man was also found in possession of military jungle uniforms and pouches.

FARHIYA HUSSEIN
By FARHIYA HUSSEIN
MANASE OTSIALO
By MANASE OTSIALO
A suspected Al-Shabaab militant has surrendered to security agencies in Mandera, a day after three people were killed in a bus attack.

Salat Hajir Jimale, 23, surrendered to security agencies at Elwak town in Mandera South on Thursday.

According to a police report seen by Nation, the incident was reported under OB number 10/20/2/2020 at Elwak Police Station in Mandera Central Sub-County.

INTERROGATION

 “It was reported by Assistant Chief, Bulla Afya, Muhammed Abdullahi that a suspected Al-Shaabab fighter was sighted within his area while making efforts to surrender,” reads the police report.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kathya said the suspect is being held at Elwak Police Station for interrogation.

"Al-Shabaab member with an AK 47 rifle and three magazines fully loaded is in our custody," Mr Kathya said.

A source within the police said the suspect was sighted by a local chief before he was arrested.

SURRENDER

Preliminary reports indicate the suspect is from Ashabito area of Rhamu in Mandera North.

He was also found in possession of military jungle uniforms and pouches.