The county boss reinstated Dr Mohamed Adan as executive in charge of Health services. Dr Adan will also act as Trade minister until new appointments are made.

By MANASE OTSIALO

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has sent home three county executives and a chief officer in a reorganisation of his government.

The county ministers, Abdiaziz Sheikh Maad (Trade and Industrialisation), Johora Abdi (Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation), and Dr Shamsa Mohammed (Gender and Social Services), were relieved of their duties Thursday.

Mr Roba also sent packing the chief officer for Health services Hassan Mohamed Ahmed.