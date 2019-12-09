By MANASE OTSIALO

Bus driver Zacharia Hussein Mohamed has denied causing the death of a police reservist by driving dangerously on Mandera-Elwak road on December 8.

He was charged with causing the death of Abdullahi Ibrahim Duba while driving a vehicle with plate number KBU 024A.

Mr Mohamed, a driver with Makkah Bus Company that plies the Mandera-Nairobi route, said the officer was knocked down by a metallic bar he had been using to block the vehicle.

“It was during the morning hours at Iress Suuk village when a person dressed in police uniform appeared from nowhere and attempted to stop me,” he told the Nation.

MILITANTS

Mr Mohamed said he could not stop as militants have been targeting buses and because the person was alone.

“There were no people in the area yet it is a village. I couldn't just stop since I did not know where the residents had gone,” he said.

Road users in Mandera operate in fear of Al-Shabaab fighters who have staged several attacks in the past.

BUS ATTACK

On December 6, 11 people were killed and six injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Mandera-bound bus between Kutulo and Wargadud area in Wajir County.

The attack took place at the border of Mandera and Wajir counties.

Most of the victims were Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers on their way back to their workstations in Elram, Mandera County.

Mr Mohamed said, “The current situation on our roads does not allow one to stop if unsure about whoever is stopping you."

He was released on a bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of the same amount.