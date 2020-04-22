By MANASE OTSIALO

The Interior ministry has banned movement into and out of Mandera County to contain further spread of the deadly Covid-19.

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i issued the directive on Wednesday, noting an increase in community-based infections.

As of April 22, the county governed by Mr Ali Roba had eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In addition, while announcing on Wednesday that Kenya's number had risen to 3030, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said some people had escaped from quarantine facilities in the county.

CS Matiang'i said the cessation of movement order was effective 7pm Wednesday and would last 21 days.

'LOCKED' COUNTIES

Residents welcomed the decision, saying it would flatten the county's virus curve.

Mandera is now among five counties under the cessation of movement order, the others being Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

As of April 22, Nairobi had the highest number of cases in Kenya - 207 - and was followed by Mombasa with 66.

Kilifi had eight, Kajiado three, Nakuru, Kitui and Siaya two each and Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kwale and Uasin Gishu one each.

REACTIONS

Mandera resident Adan Hassan urged government agencies to ensure the borders with Somalia and Ethiopia are fully closed.

“I am fine with the ban of movement into and out of Mandera because it was through travel that the virus got here,” said

“We now have to concentrate on movement among Mandera, Somalia and Ethiopia because that is where the bigger problem lies."

Najma Abdullahi, another resident, said an official announcement from Nairobi was better than one from the county.

"The ban will certainly help reduce the spread of the disease,” she said.

ENFORCEMENT

Governor Roba also welcomed the decision, noting the local administration had lobbied for it.

“We fully support the 21-day lockdown. We had made this proposal over two weeks ago. We appreciate that it has finally been implemented. We urge our security partners to fully implement the order,” he said.