Degodia community leader Wabar Abdille Abdi has urged peace in Mandera County, saying it is key to development.

Abdi, the community's king, appealed for tolerance and understanding among clans in the expansive county that neighbours troubled Somalia.

He spoke during prayers at Moi Stadium in Mandera town on Tuesday.

The meeting brought together leaders including Governor Ali Roba who also rallied for unity among the people.

“We need to start co-existing harmoniously so we concentrate on development rather than engage in clan conflicts,” he said.

Mandera North MP Bashir Abdullahi said the function was an opportunity to preach peace and unity.

Mr Abdullahi described the king as a symbol of unity and said the people need to take his message of peace seriously.

“This is not an ordinary person since his prayers and blessings are what our communities need," he said.

The MP said King Abdi’s visit marked the end of the animosity that has claimed lives.

“Mandera has peculiar issues that need such a unifying factor such as our king. I believe the external aggression we are facing will end with his visit,” said Mr Abdullahi.

King Abdi, who has been in the country for the past two weeks, was awarded with the Elder of Burning Spear (EBS) on his visit to State House.

While giving the award, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the king's role is key to promoting peace, unity and understanding in the region.