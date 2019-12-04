By MANASE OTSIALO

A lorry driver was on Wednesday charged in a Mandera court with transporting contraband goods worthy Sh2.2 million.

Mr Abdikadir Dubow pleaded guilty and admitted that he was arrested by police in Elwak town in Mandera South. He said found ferrying goods from Somalia to Wajir.

He was in possession of 871 bags (25kgs each) of sugar, 50 cartons of powder milk, 150 boxes of spaghetti and 20 bags (25kgs each) of rice.

He was also found transporting 200 jerricans (20 litres each) of cooking oil.

Mr Dubow will be sentenced on Friday after the prosecution requested for more time to transport the exhibits from Elwak Police Station.

In the same court, a police reservist and his accomplice denied trafficking narcotics.

Mr Hussein Mohamud Ibrahim and Ms Khadija Hassan Issack denied the offence before Mandera Principle Magistrate Peter Areri.

They were jointly charged that on December 2, at Bula Buruburu in Mandera town, they both were found trafficking bhang with a street value of Sh150,000.

They both denied the charge and each released on Sh150,000 bond with a surety or cash bail of Sh50,000.