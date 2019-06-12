By MANASE OTSIALO

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Wednesday pitched tent in Mandera to investigate an alleged irregular hiring of staff by the County Public Service Board.

The anti-graft agency detectives arrived in the county over the weekend. Mr Abdifatah Ogle, a former County Public Service Board secretary was caught as he attempted to alter a list of recently hired senior staff.

RECRUITMENT

“We are in Mandera to investigate allegations or irregular recruitment of staff by the county public service board in May 2019,” said Mr Philip Kagucia, EACC North Eastern Region Coordinator.

Mr Kagucia alleged that Mr Abdifatah Ogle, a former secretary to the board was caught making changes on the list of county government’s newly hired staff.

“We had asked to be furnished with some documents and in the process, our officers realised that an officer was interfering with the lists, we had to confiscate some documents,” he said.

SENIOR OFFICERS

Mr Ogle has since been appointed as roads and transport chief officer.

The anti-graft agency is also investigating how at least 14 other senior county officers were hired without the approval of the Public Service Board.

Seven of the irregularly hired are in the newly formed County Efficiency Monitoring Unit department that is headed by Mr Okash Adan, a former county secretary.

Three are in the County Delivery Unit department headed by Mr Ahmed Madey, a former county executive member. The units were formed to accommodate senior officers who served in Governor Ali Roba’s first term.

GENDER

EACC has also questioned how Mr Abdi Ali, a P1 teacher was hired as a county spokesperson. Mr Adan Hassan was hired as the governor’s economic adviser while Colonel (Rtd) Noor Musa is Governor Roba’s security advisor.

Hiring of Ms Hamara Ibrahim Aden as a special adviser for gender, youth and special group is also being investigated by EACC.

“This is a matter of public interest and we shall do our best to unravel the truth. Should anybody be found culpable, appropriate action taken ,” said EACC North Eastern Region boss.

COMPLAIN

During Madaraka Day celebrations, Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai defended the May recruitments saying that the exercise was fairy done.

“The few complaints are normal since we were not able to absorb everybody and those not selected are bound to complain,” he said.

It has emerged that the county hired at least 1020 new staff.

Mr Kagucia said several vital documents including computers, flash-disks and mobile phones from Mr Ogle, were confiscated.