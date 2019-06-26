By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

Mandera County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Adan Ali has put security agencies on the spot, accusing them of facilitating the sale of hard drugs, hindering the fight against substance abuse.

Mr Ali has alleged that dugs are finding their way into Mandera through the police system.

“We are fully aware of the role our security officers are playing in the increased cases of drug abuse in Mandera town and we are finding a way out,” he said.

Mr Ali was speaking on Wednesday during celebrations to mark the International Day Against Drugs and Illicit Trafficking in Mandera town.

SECURITY CAMPS

“Drugs are being supplied from major security camps within Mandera and we demand it stops immediately,” he said.

Mr Ali proposed a controlled sale of alcohol from the security camps, arguing that it should be limited to the camps alone.

Mr Ali claimed that bhang is being imported into Mandera by security agents who have contracted local police reservists to sell it to the youth.

“We have shared this information with the senior officers and we are expecting action soon,” he said.

Mr Ali warned local traders that the county will be forced to close down all premises within Mandera bus park which are notorious for the sale of drugs if cases of abuse continue to rise.

AFFECTED TOWNS

According to Mr Ali, the effects of drug and substance abuse are felt in major towns of Mandera including Elwak, Rhamu, Lafey, Takaba and Kotulo.

He said young people in the county are engaging in drug abuse due to joblessness.

“The county government has to ensure it provides job opportunities for our youth in Mandera,” he said.

At the same time, he urged the youth to shun drug and substance abuse.

Reacting to the claims by the MCA, Mandera County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom denied that police officers are involved in the sale of drugs, stating that his office is yet to receive any formal complaint.

GIVE INFORMATION

“Those are very serious claims that need to be looked into and I urge that leader to share with us what he knows so that we can take action,” said Mr Kosiom while speaking by phone from Nairobi.

He said the police are law enforcers and called on any resident with information on any officer dealing in drugs to report to his office.

“Police officers are human beings and in case there is one with that habit, let anyone with information share it with us so that the necessary action is taken. But at the moment, none of our officers has been reported to be dealing in drugs,” he said.

National government officials kept off the Wednesday function despite being invited as stated by Mandera County Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai.

“This is an international function that we expected national government representatives [to attend] but they are nowhere [yet] we invited them,” Mr Arai said.