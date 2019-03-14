By MANASE OTSIALO

Members of the Mandera County Assembly (MCAs) on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve a former county executive member to the position of chairperson of the County Public Service Board (CPSB).

Despite the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) writing to the assembly clerk indicating that the nominee was facing adverse allegations, MCAs said the candidate was fit for the position.

Ms Ethila Mohamud Issak was approved for the position of CPSB chairperson as Mr Mohamed Abdow Hussein got the secretary’s position.

EACC LETTER

EACC in letter dated March 5, 2019 signed by Mr Humphrey Mahiva, deputy director of investigations at the commission, said they were in the process of verifying allegations in the many adverse reports received against Ms Issak.

The commission said it has not undertaken any investigations against Mr Mohamed Abdow Hussein but warned that lack of records in the commission’s database was not a guarantee of absolute his integrity.

Mr Hussein has been serving as a senior clerk since 2014 at the Mandera County Assembly.

ROADS MINISTER

Ms Issak served as county minster for Roads, Public Works and Transport between 2013 and 2015 before being moved to the department of Water, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources between May 2015 and May 2017.

She resigned as a county executive member to contest for the Mandera woman representative’s seat on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost to Economic Freedom Party’s Amina Gedow.

While at the Roads department, Ms Issak presided over the contracting of heavy capital projects in 2013 that have since stalled.

Some of the projects included the Mandera County headquarters at a cost of Sh290 million, the governor’s residence at Sh107 million, the county assembly at a cost of Sh184 million, county rest house at Shh294 million, a livestock market at Sh120 million and a county radio station.

The tarmacking of a 24-kilometre road in Mandera town at Sh2.4 billion is nearing completion after six years.

LIVESTOCK MARKET

An international livestock market valued at Sh120 million stalled while the county spent Sh360 million on phase one of the construction of Elwak market that is yet to be opened.

Others are the controversial international airport, a ternary and an abattoir.

“Ms Issak is a person of good character and well experienced. She deserves that position,” said Ms Hindia Hussein Ibrahim, nominated MCA.

Mr Ibrahim Wario and MCA Shimbir Fatuma while supporting a report by the committee on appointments said the former executive exhibited good leadership in her former position and that her experience is the best suited for the new position.