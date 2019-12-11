By MANASE OTSIALO

Mandera Municipality will now have the services of traffic marshals after 140 officers graduated upon completing a 40-day training by Nairobi County Government inspectorate team.

Speaking during the pass-out parade, Mandera Governor Ali Roba praised his administration for ensuring service to the people.

“Today marks another milestone in the training and capacity building of our special units who will be assigned specific roles in controlling traffic within Mandera Municipality, coordinating efforts to root out drug menace and restoring order,” he said.

The training was aimed at strengthening the capacity and knowledge of the officers in marshalling traffic and complementing efforts in dealing with the county’s drug menace in partnership with the National Police Service.

Other groups that benefitted from the training are drug control officers and the rapid response team.

DRUG ABUSE

The county boss appealed for support from local and international partners in dealing with the county’s drug menace arguing that bordering Ethiopia and Somalia posed a challenge in the fight.

“We expect the support of members of the public, political and religious leadership, the business community and the national and international government agencies to win this war,” he said.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha pledged national government support in dealing with drug and substance abuse in Mandera.

The county security committee boss said his team was putting in place mechanisms to deal with the rising cases of drug and substance abuse and needed cooperation from every individual in Mandera.

Despite the lack of documentation, there is growing concern about the rise of drug and substance abuse in Mandera County.