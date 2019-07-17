By MANASE OTSIALO

Health workers in Mandera County have been promised better wages and have, at the same time, been asked to allow for negotiations instead of going on strike.

Speaking during the unveiling of six county ambulances on Tuesday, Governor Ali Roba said his administration is committed to addressing any issue raised by the medical professionals.

Governor Roba said the new ambulances will go a long way in helping locals in all sub-counties to access emergency services.

LEASE TERMINATED

Mandera County had earlier entered into an ambulance leasing agreement with Kenya Red Cross Society but it has since been terminated.

The governor assured health workers that their demands are being addressed.

“I want to confirm to all medical staff that all their demands will be attended to on merit and in a way that it will work for all of us,” he said.

Mr Roba said his administration is always willing to address issues affecting medical staff and appealed for patience.

MERIT

“I commit to ensure that we will address challenges that you have and I want you to understand that you are serving the people of Kenya. We will endeavour to address them where there is merit-based demand,” he said.

But Mr Roba warned that his administration is not ready to give more than it can afford to medical staff.

“We shall be addressing your issues in a way that it will not be too overbearing on the resources we have as a county,” he said.