Mandera hires hotel for doctors

The Mandera County government has hired a hotel for medical staff dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least two health officers are in quarantine after coming in contact with the first two cases detected in Mandera County last week.

The two had attended to the two patients at a private hospital in Mandera Town.

“The medical team dealing with the outbreak will get incentives. They are being accommodated at a hotel as their families have to be safe,” Governor Ali Roba said.

Cases of medical staff infecting the families with the virus have been reported in many countries.

On the special allowances to medical workers, Mr Roba appealed to the Salaries and Remuneration (SRC) to understand the current situation.

“The SRC should know that these extraordinary times demands extraordinary measures,” he said. Health workers handling coronavirus cases need to be uniquely supported by devolved governments, the governor added.

The county has dedicated at least 87 health workers to the Covid-19 response, with 16 at the referral hospital, 16 in El Wak, 10 in Kutulo, 10 in Lafey, 15 in Takaba and eight in Banisa.

The employees include doctors, clinical offices, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical technologists and support staff.

The governor said medical staff in Mandera are well equipped after the government sent in more kits during the weekend.

He added that more equipment is needed as Covid-19 cases increase.