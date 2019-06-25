By MANASE OTSIALO

Several women groups, youth and the disabled are the latest beneficiaries of Sh7.5 million from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

Under the empowerment programme, beneficiaries are funded to boost their businesses.

“We are launching this programme to empower women, youth and persons living with disabilities in Mandera economically,” said Mandera Woman Rep Amina Gedow.

Ms Gedow urged the beneficiaries to maximise on the funding they get to improve their living conditions through economic activities.

USE MONEY WELL

“NGAAF is about women and the vulnerable in society and despite the little allocation, it will be better to properly use that little (money) to help ourselves,” she said.

Each of the seven-sub counties in Mandera benefited from the kitty after its launch in Takaba, Mandera West on Thursday.

“I have to ensure at least every group gets something across the county and that is why I have been reaching out to all in the county,” the woman rep said.

At least 553 students in secondary schools and colleges also got Sh3.7 million from the kitty.

EDUCATION

“We have to make sure we give education priority and that is why we have to keep children from poor backgrounds in schools through sponsorships,” Ms Gedow said.

While speaking at Aresa Girls Secondary School in Mandera East, the woman rep urged parents not to marry off their girls but allow them to get a learning opportunity.

“Education is the key to success and parents have to play the role of safeguarding our girls against early marriages,” she said.

According to Ms Gedow, the county is experiencing a shortage of qualified staff because locals have ignored formal education for long.