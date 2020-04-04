Mandera mechanic tests negative for coronavirus

By MANASE OTSIALO

A mechanic in Mandera who was admitted to hospital after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms has tested negative for the virus.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba said the mechanic will remain in isolation until he completes the mandatory 14 days of quarantine.

“Health officials continue to monitor and screen all travellers coming into Mandera County,” said Mr Roba.

Mr Roba asked the national government to establish testing centres in counties in remote areas.

“Far-flung counties like Mandera are finding it difficult to send the samples to Nairobi for testing,” he said.

The mechanic is said to have arrived in Mandera from Nairobi on Monday and upon screening at a local airstrip, he recorded a body temperature of 39 degrees.

Locals have expressed fears of being harassed and put in isolation by medical officers in Mandera because of high body temperatures.

Meanwhile, all healthcare workers in Mandera on leave have been recalled and directed to report to their work stations by Monday.