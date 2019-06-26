By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

The Mandera County government has donated household items worth Sh45 million to the disabled, youth, women and vulnerable residents.

The programme, according to Mandera Governor Ali Roba, aims at supporting and socially protecting the less fortunate people in society.

“We are giving out these items today to create an enabling environment with equal opportunities for all in Mandera County,” said Mr Roba.

Governor Roba said his administration is implementing projects geared towards improving the socio-economic status of most vulnerable persons and other special groups.

“Today marks another milestone as we launch initiatives worth Sh45 million to create income opportunities for our people and to cushion the most vulnerable including orphans from difficult living conditions,” he said.

ASSORTED ITEMS

Governor Roba’s administration has spent Sh48 million on 65 houses across the county and bought 1,160 goats at Sh7 million for 116 families.

Beneficiaries from 65 families received assorted household items valued at Sh2 million.

Mr Roba announced that his administration has spent Sh4 million on buying equipment for the disabled including mobility kits ranging from motorised and manual wheelchairs to tricycles.

The county government also distributed income generating equipment to women and disabled people. These included 135 sewing machines and 11 freezers with a capacity of 500 litres each.