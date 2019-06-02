The tarmacking of Rhamu-Elwak road was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016.

By MANASE OTSIALO

Police escorting buses on the Mandera-Rhamu-Elwak road narrowly escaped death on Saturday after an explosive planted on the road missed their vehicle.

The Improvised Explosive Device was planted in the middle of the road.

Mandera County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said security teams had been dispatched to the nearby Chabibar and Bambo villages on Sunday to flush out the suspects.

CHABIBAR

“The attack was done by Chabibar locals and we will do our best to apprehend the suspects,” he said.

“The fact that someone can dig and plant an explosive on the road tells a lot about the quality of work done by the contractor,” said Mr Abdi Ismael a Mandera resident.

Mr Ismael Maoy, a driver, said: “We thought the tarmac would discourage criminals from planting explosives on the road.”

PATROLS

According to Mr Maoy, most public service vehicle drivers operating between Elwak and Rhamu in Mandera North are worried.