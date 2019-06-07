Constable Edwin Wesonga arrived at the camp on Wednesday from his home in Kitale.

By MANASE OTSIALO

A police officer committed suicide on Thursday at Malka-ruka Police camp in Banisa, Mandera County, under unclear circumstances.

Mandera County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Constable Edwin Wesonga shot himself dead near a school outside the camp.

Mr Wesonga is said to have reported back at the camp three days ago from leave.

SUICIDE NOTE

“We are in the process of establishing what might have led the officer to take his life, no suicide note was left behind,” said Mr Kosiom.

Mr Kosiom however, said that the harsh environmental conditions might have led the officer to kill himself.

“We suspect the harsh environmental conditions [might have made the officer commit suicide] but we are providing counselling support to our officers in the various security camps. We are also checking with his family [what might have happened],” Mr Kosiom said.

An officer at the camp said Mr Wesonga used an AK47 rifle to end his life.

BLOWN OFF

“It seems he placed the gun nozzle in his mouth before pulling the trigger because his head was blown off,” said an officer.

Mr Wesonga arrived at the camp on Wednesday from his home in Kitale.

He had stayed at the Banisa Police Station as he waited for transport to Malka-ruka camp, some 70 kilometres away, after returning from Kitale.

The officer had served at the camp for a year since his graduation from Kiganjo Police Training College.

Mr Kosiom urged officers to share their frustrations with their seniors or trusted colleagues to avoid such incidents.