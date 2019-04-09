By MANASE OTSIALO

Security agents in Mandera are holding a police reservist after he allegedly shot and killed a colleague in unclear circumstances.

Mandera County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Mr Mohamed Billow Sheikh is being interrogated before he is charged.

Mr Kosiom said the dead reservist was with other three officers on Monday evening when the incident happened.

“It was reported by a reservist named Ahmed Shukri Bulle that a fellow reservist had shot himself at Greenview estate within town as they awaited their patrol vehicle,” he said.

VICTIM DIES IN HOSPITAL

The victim, identified as Mr Abdiraham Abass Adow, succumbed to gunshot injuries upon arrival at the Mandera County Referral Hospital.

Mr Kosiom said the dead man did not shoot himself as earlier reported.

“Our investigations have shown the deceased did not shoot himself but a bullet discharged from another gun fatally injured him,” he said.

He said one the four officers had four bullets less than those given to him for duty at Mandera Police Station.

“The suspect in this matter panicked and took off after the incident but was found unconscious and taken to hospital,” he said.

DIDN'T SHOOT SELF

According to a police report, the victim was seated on a plastic chair at a miraa den while the colleague who allegedly shot him was standing near him.

“It is not true that the deceased shot himself since all the ammunition given to him has been accounted for but his colleague has four less bullets,” said Mr Kosiom.

All the four police reservists at the scene of incident are among the officers recently recruited to beef up security in Mandera.

“We have planned for a safety and firearms handling training for our police reservists starting next week in order to reduce such incidents because most of them lack knowledge,” said Mr Kosiom.